Arua Central Leaders Cite Irregularities, Delays in PDM Implementation

Officials in Arua Central Division report that the roll-out of the Parish Development Model (PDM) has been hindered by delayed funding and inconsistencies in selecting beneficiaries. The PDM is a government-led initiative aimed at enhancing livelihoods, reducing poverty, and increasing agricultural productivity by offering individuals revolving loans of UGX 1 million.

Although the program was officially launched in February 2022, its progress in Arua Central Division has been slow. Local leaders attribute this to setbacks such as funding delays and irregularities in the beneficiary selection process, which have made it difficult to fully implement the program across all six parish-level wards.

Arua Central Division Mayor, Muzaid Khemis, highlights that many intended recipients have been excluded due to the late disbursement of funds from the central government. He revealed that for the 2024/2025 financial year, the division only received UGX 50 million out of a projected UGX 200 million.

In a related update, City Clerk Kyasanku David reported on July 21, 2025, that only UGX 13 million of the UGX 54 million earmarked for the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year had been received by Arua City Council. This amount formed part of UGX 11.4 billion released to the council by the central government in that quarter. Tanganyika Ward Councilor, Jamal Nasuru, echoed concerns about delayed funding and irregularities in the selection process, stressing that these issues have prevented numerous residents from benefiting. He emphasized that resolving these problems would enhance the smooth implementation of the PDM in the area.

Previously, several local council leaders in Kenya Ward were arrested over alleged misconduct in the beneficiary selection process. Accusations included taking bribes in exchange for adding individuals to the program, which prompted intervention from security agencies in Arua City.

Deputy Resident City Commissioner responsible for Arua Central Division, Angupale Swadick, stated that the situation has improved since disciplinary measures were taken against the implicated leaders. He mentioned that these actions served both as punishment and a warning to prevent future misconduct while enhancing the program’s effectiveness.

Available records show that since 2022, all six parish-level wards have collectively received UGX 316 million under the PDM initiative. The majority of recipients have invested their funds in activities such as poultry farming and the buying and selling of produce, tapping into the accessible market within the city.

