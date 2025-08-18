EACOP Improves Sanitation at Mummy’s Institute to Support Female Students

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has officially completed new sanitation facilities at Mummy’s Institute of Beauty Design and Commercial Studies, marking a significant step in improving hygiene and supporting the education of female students.

The newly inaugurated facilities include a toilet block, a shower block, and installations for an aseptic tank and water storage system, providing students with reliable access to sanitation and clean water. The upgrades are expected to enhance learning conditions, protect health, and ensure uninterrupted education for the school’s trainees.

Mummy’s Institute specializes in training vulnerable youth, including over 200 young people affected by the EACOP project in the Kyotera and Sembabule districts. Students receive hands-on training in trades such as hairdressing, catering, motor vehicle mechanics, and construction, equipping them with practical skills to secure livelihoods.

Roise Burungi, EACOP’s Social Performance Manager, highlighted the broader goals of the initiative.

“This project isn’t just about building—it’s about belonging, learning, and opportunity,” Burungi said. “By improving sanitation, we are ensuring students, especially girls, can focus on their education without fear of health risks or discomfort.”

The institute’s director, Jesca Nyikira, emphasized the impact of the upgrades on students’ well-being.

“The new facilities will protect students’ health and safety while promoting their dignity and uninterrupted learning,” Nyikira said. “Adequate sanitation is particularly crucial for female students, enabling them to pursue education confidently.”

The project reflects EACOP’s commitment to youth empowerment, community health, and social responsibility, aligning with its broader mandate of supporting communities along the pipeline corridor.

The 1,443-kilometer East African Crude Oil Pipeline will transport crude oil from Uganda to a port in Tanzania for export. The initiative is a joint venture between TotalEnergies, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), and CNOOC.

By investing in social infrastructure such as schools and sanitation facilities, EACOP aims to ensure that communities along the pipeline benefit from both economic opportunities and improved living conditions.

The new facilities at Mummy’s Institute are expected to serve generations of students, particularly young women, by creating a safe and hygienic environment conducive to learning and personal development.

