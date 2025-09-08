Uganda Electoral Commission Begins Nominations for Municipal and City Division Leaders

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially begun the nomination process for individuals seeking leadership roles in municipalities and city divisions, marking a key milestone in Uganda’s path to the 2025/26 general elections. This three day exercise, which commenced today, will conclude on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

According to EC officials, the nominations encompass positions such as municipality and city division chairpersons, councillors, and representatives for various special interest groups, including youth, women, workers, older persons, and persons with disabilities. These activities are taking place at EC district offices across the country.

“In Kampala, we are handling nominations at each of the five city division offices,” EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi stated during a press briefing earlier today. “This is the first step that determines who will appear on the ballot paper. We want this process done in an orderly and peaceful manner so Ugandans can freely choose the leaders they deserve.”

Mucunguzi advised aspirants to thoroughly review their documents before submission. He emphasized that anyone contesting for chairperson positions must present at least 20 supporters who are verified registered voters in the EC system.

“Last week we saw delays and even disqualifications because some aspirants presented invalid supporter details,” he noted. “We want to avoid such mistakes this time. Make sure your supporters are genuine registered voters.”

He also pointed out that candidates are required to pay nomination fees in advance, stressing that failure to do so will lead to automatic disqualification. To maintain a streamlined process, only four individuals are allowed at the nomination table: the candidate, two supporters, and one official agent.

The EC further clarified that the nomination period is strictly procedural and not an opportunity for campaigning. “Nomination is not a campaign. Campaigns will come later, at the time set by the Commission. Right now, we want to see discipline, order, and respect for the law,” Mucunguzi stressed.

While routine in nature, this nomination exercise signals the start of the local government electoral process, which will determine leadership in municipalities and city divisions, key entities responsible for service delivery, local governance, and grassroots representation. As the 2025/26 elections approach, this phase also acts as a measure of Uganda’s preparedness for credible and peaceful polls.

Mucunguzi emphasized that political rivalry should not lead to violence, calling on all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups, and security agencies, to promote peaceful engagement. “This country needs leaders who are chosen through a fair, transparent, and peaceful process,” he said. “Uganda must remain united and progressing; that is only possible if everyone respects the rules and guidelines.”

Once the nomination period concludes on Wednesday, the Commission will release the official list of nominated candidates and provide guidelines for the campaign period. These upcoming campaigns are expected to spark active debate in municipalities and city divisions, as candidates present their plans to address critical issues such as infrastructure, employment, youth development, and public services.

In closing, Mucunguzi encouraged citizens to get ready for active participation in the democratic process: “Remember that your vote is your voice. It is through voting that Ugandans can shape the future of their communities and the country at large.”

