NUP Members Charged After Military-Style Parade Video Surfaces

Five individuals affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP) have been formally charged and remanded to Luzira Prison on accusations of participating in unlawful drills. This follows the circulation of videos allegedly showing the group engaged in what appeared to be a military-style parade. Those facing charges are Tasi Calvin, also known as Bobi Giant, Serunkuuma Edwin alias Eddie King Kabenja, Lukenge Sharif, Yasin Nyanzi, and Tonny Kaweesi.

The suspects had been detained for approximately two weeks prior to their court appearance, having been apprehended from various locations across the country. Under tight security, they were transported in police patrol vehicles, locally referred to as “drones,” as law enforcement sealed off roads near the court. Entry into the courtroom was strictly regulated, with access granted only to individuals who could verify they were expected.

These five join Edward Sebuufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, and Achileo Kivumbi, who were previously charged with similar offences at the Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court. Prosecutors allege that on February 12, 2025, the group, along with others still at large, convened at NUP’s offices in Makerere-Kavule, Wandegeya, Kawempe Division, without obtaining authorization from the Minister.

It is further alleged that the assembly involved training in military exercises and movements, contravening Section 45(1)(b) of the Penal Code Act. In addition, the group faces a separate charge of conspiracy to commit a felony. The prosecution claims that, on the same date and at the same venue, the accused conspired with others to engage in unlawful drilling, an offense under Section 363 of the Penal Code Act.

All accused individuals denied the charges and submitted bail applications, offering friends and family members as sureties. Their legal team comprising of Kakuru Tumusiime, Shamim Malende, Jonathan Erotu, Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, and Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa argued that the sureties were credible and that the offences in question were eligible for bail.

However, the court was informed that some proposed sureties, including NUP Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, were denied access to the court premises. In response, Chief State Attorney Sharon Nambuya sought a one-month adjournment, citing a backlog of cases in her office and the need for additional time to review the affidavits and documentation related to the bail application.

Magistrate Damalie Agumaasiimwe, however, declined the request for a month-long adjournment noting the need to balance interests of the accused with concerns of the prosecution.

Instead, she postponed the case to September 29, 2025, and instructed the Director of Public Prosecutions to submit a formal response by that date.

Until then, the accused will remain in custody at Luzira Prison.

Source: URN

