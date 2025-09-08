Four Candidates Nominated for Kawempe Mayoral Race

The current mayor for Kawempe Division Emmanuel Serunjoji, along with Latif Ssebagala Sengendo, have officially been nominated to run in the upcoming Kawempe mayoral election. The nominations took place today at the Electoral Commission offices located in Kawempe Division.

Serunjoji, who has held the position for the past decade, is aiming for re-election. He highlighted his efforts to enhance healthcare services and mitigate flooding issues within the division, initiatives he believes have positively impacted residents. Regarding property taxation, he emphasized his role in advocating for fairer charges for the community.

Latif Ssebagala, who did not obtain the National Unity Platform (NUP) endorsement, is running as an independent candidate. Despite this, he affirmed his loyalty to NUP and expressed his support for Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, in the presidential race.

He stated that his decision to run again was influenced by appeals from local residents who urged him to return to public service for the betterment of Kawempe. He added, however, that he would be selective in offering support to other political candidates.

Faruk Bulime, representing the National Resistance Movement (NRM), was also nominated. He leads the Seven Hills initiative, which focuses on cleaning up Kawempe South. Bulime said his campaign will prioritize garbage disposal, especially in informal areas where waste management is a persistent problem.

Another contender, Eric Katende Njakaasi, a teacher by profession, is running as an independent after losing in the NRM primaries. His nomination experienced a brief delay due to inconsistencies in the details provided by his seconders. However, the issue was resolved after corrections were made, and he was successfully nominated.

Njakaasi vowed to improve the quality of education in KCCA schools, pointing to their weak performance in recent Primary Leaving Examinations. He also committed to enhancing healthcare services, noting that many women in the area give birth in inadequate conditions due to the division having only one hospital.

The process of nominating Municipality and City Division Chairpersons and councilors kicked off today at various Electoral Commission offices in Kampala and other regions. Currently, four individuals are competing for the Kawempe mayoral seat.

