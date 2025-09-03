Erias Lukwago Confirms Mayoral Re-Election Bid Under People’s Front for Freedom

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has officially declared his intention to run for another term, representing the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), the political group he currently leads. The announcement came during a press event held at the PFF’s Katonga-based headquarters, where he also introduced the Kampala Agenda 2026–2031, a publication that outlines the capital’s ongoing issues and summarizes his accomplishments in office.

For some time, rumors had suggested that Lukwago might seek higher office, possibly stepping in for Dr. Kizza Besigye, who remains in detention and is unlikely to compete in the 2026 elections. However, while addressing a large crowd of PFF supporters and potential local government candidates on Tuesday, Lukwago made it clear that his immediate goal is to retain his position as Kampala’s Lord Mayor.

“We are gathered here today to unveil the Kampala agenda. Before I highlight the key points, I want to address a question on everyone’s mind: what’s next for me? The answer is clear. I’m throwing my hat into the ring to lead this great city, the Pearl of Africa,” Lukwago said

He noted that the newly released agenda will act as a strategic guide for PFF leaders operating within Kampala over the next five years. The document identifies key urban challenges, such as inadequate road networks, market challenges, environmental problems, governance issues and resource constraints. It also serves as a blueprint for advocacy and policy direction aimed at improving city management.

In a related development, over ten former members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), including Kira Municipality Mayor Julius Mutebi, have joined the PFF after being disqualified during NUP’s internal vetting process for local government positions.

