Team Maama loses to Team Mulamu: Busoga Divided as Kadaga Suffers Heavy Defeat to Among in NRM CEC Race

The Busoga sub-region is grappling with mixed reactions following the crushing defeat of First Deputy Prime Minister and Kamuli District Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga to Speaker of Parliament Anita Among in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections for the position of national vice chairperson (female).

In a contest marked by intrigue and bitter rivalries, Among secured a landslide victory with 11,680 votes (92.8%), while Kadaga managed only 902 votes (7.2%) out of the 12,582 delegates who cast ballots.

The outcome has further polarised Busoga, where loyalty to the two leaders split delegates into informal factions—“Team Mama” for Kadaga and “Team Mulamu” (Team In-law) for Among, who is married to FUFA president and Budiope East MP Moses Magogo.

The voting pattern underscored the divide. Among the swept Buyende (69-9), Kaliro (75-7), Namayingo (67-3), Iganga (58-39), and Bugiri (96-19). Kadaga, however, dominated in Kamuli (119-16) and posted strong showings in Luuka (52-8), Mayuge (46-19), Bugweri (34-23), Namutumba (55-22), Jinja City (44-31), and Jinja District (28-15). In the end, Among edged Kadaga in Busoga itself by 499 to 455 votes, cementing her national triumph.

The results left many of Kadaga’s loyalists disheartened. Asuman Ngobi, an NRM member from Jinja City, lamented what he called Busoga’s failure to unite behind one of its own.

“This exposes the divisions within Busoga, with electorates failing to rally behind their own in the pursuit of decision-making positions,” he said.

Ramallah Mbeiza, another NRM member, argued that this was not a new phenomenon.

“Battles against sub-regional leaders have curtailed young, promising leaders from fully engaging and contributing to the sub-region’s progress,” she observed.

Still, some leaders praised those who stood with Kadaga. Bugweri District Woman MP Rachel Magoola hailed loyal delegates, saying:

“I salute the people of Bugweri and other Busoga delegates for maintaining their support for Kadaga. In doing so, you demonstrated unity in diversity, a vital tool for ensuring representation on national decision-making tables.”

Others, however, believe the election signals a turning point. Charles Mpalabule, Speaker of Kamuli District Local Government, suggested that Among’s influence as both CEC vice chairperson and Parliament Speaker could eclipse Kadaga’s role.

“Kadaga’s contributions are undeniable, but new minds are needed to provide modern solutions for prevailing challenges,” he noted.

The bitterly contested race was preceded by fiery exchanges. While Among campaigned on unity and trust within the NRM, praising President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership, Kadaga raised alarm about the credibility of the vote. She accused Among’s camp of bribing delegates with cash, iPads, and mobile phones, and decried delays and “fake delegate lists” as evidence of rigging. Kadaga appealed directly to the President to guarantee free and fair internal elections.

With Among’s overwhelming win, attention now shifts to how Busoga navigates its internal fractures—and whether Kadaga, long seen as one of the region’s political heavyweights, will accept her diminished standing or chart a new course in Uganda’s shifting political landscape.

