Mukula Condemns Voter Bribery in NRM CEC Campaigns, Warns of Leadership Crisis

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula has sounded a strong warning against voter bribery in the ongoing Central Executive Committee (CEC) campaigns, describing the practice as a dangerous threat to the integrity and quality of leadership within the party.

Mukula, who is seeking re-election to the influential CEC, expressed concern that money has begun to overshadow merit, with reports indicating that some delegates have allegedly received cash handouts ranging between Shs200,000 and Shs3 million from certain contenders.

“This kind of transactional politics erodes the principles on which the NRM was founded,” Mukula cautioned. “When leadership is bought instead of earned through ideas, service, and loyalty, we risk weakening the party and compromising its ability to deliver for the people of Uganda.”

The veteran politician and former State Minister for Health emphasised that bribery in internal elections not only distorts the will of delegates but also sets a dangerous precedent for future leadership. He noted that once leaders ascend to office through financial inducements, they become beholden to personal interests rather than the broader vision and values of the Movement.

Mukula urged delegates to resist the temptations of cash and instead evaluate candidates based on their record, integrity, and capacity to advance the NRM’s mission. He argued that the party’s continued dominance and credibility depend on electing leaders who embody discipline, sacrifice, and commitment, rather than those who can simply outspend their rivals.

As campaigns intensify ahead of the CEC elections, Mukula’s remarks have triggered wider debate within party circles on the influence of money in politics and its implications for internal cohesion and national governance.

“The future of our party cannot be mortgaged,” Mukula insisted. “We must safeguard NRM’s legacy by ensuring that leaders are chosen for their service and vision, not for their wallets.”

