Collins Tanga’s NRM Youth League Win Overturned by Party Tribunal

The NRM Election Disputes Tribunal has overturned Collins Tanga’s election as Chairperson of the NRM Youth League, citing voter disenfranchisement and a conflict of interest involving his father, Dr. Tanga Odoi, who chaired the Electoral Commission overseeing the vote. The ruling followed complaints from candidates Brenda Kiconco, Wilson Otto, and Mackline Natukwasa, who cited vote tampering, exclusion from the ballot, and false withdrawal claims.

The tribunal found that Otto and Natukwasa were unfairly excluded, violating party rules. It criticized Dr. Odoi’s role in managing the process and declaring his son the winner, stating: “Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The acts of presiding, announcing withdrawals, signing papers, and declaring a son the winner are not just formalities. These are the very acts that run the election.” It added, “A careful chairperson would have stepped aside knowing the conflict of interest.”

While concerns were raised about Tanga’s age, the tribunal confirmed he is 31, within the NRM’s 18–35 age bracket. However, it noted that the National Youth Council Act sets the limit at 30 and recommended the party align its rules accordingly.

Other irregularities included multiple postponements and the vote taking place at 4:00 a.m., which the tribunal said caused “voter fatigue” and undermined fairness.

Following disruptions at Kololo during President Museveni’s speech, the President advised complainants to approach the tribunal, leading to this outcome. The tribunal ordered new elections and barred Dr. Odoi from overseeing them.

This decision also unblocks other suspended NRM Youth League elections, including 18 key positions.

