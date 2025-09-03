Connect with us

NRM Director Legal Lawyer Enoch Barata (Left) and the Chairperson of the Tribunal Lawyer John Musiime addressing the media

NRM tribunal commences hearings for CEC election disputes

The NRM Election Disputes Tribunal commenced hearings for remaining petitions from recent internal elections, mainly concerning the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party’s top most decision making body and special organs.

Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime said the panel has already issued rulings in 813 cases since hearings began in July including disputes from parliamentary and local council primaries. He reaffirmed the Tribunal’s commitment to resolving the remaining cases according to party regulations and congratulated President Yoweri Museveni on his unopposed endorsement as the NRM’s 2026 presidential flagbearer.

Among key cases is a petition by NRM youth leaders challenging the election of Collins Tanga, son of Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, as National Youth League Chairperson. Petitioners allege vote manipulation and irregularities. Collins defended his win stating that he secured victory through mobilizing his own supporters.

Other cases include challenges to the elections of wife of former Prime minister Amama Mbabazi, Jacqueline Mbabazi as MP for older persons in Western Uganda, Eunice Ndyamuhaki representing People with Disabilities, and Adrine Kobusingye as NRM Women’s League Chairperson.

Security has been heightened at the Tribunal, with heavy police presence to prevent protests, especially ahead of a key youth petition scheduled for hearing.

