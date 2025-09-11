Disqualified NRM Aspirant Fiona Nakku Rallies Youth Support for Museveni in 2026 Campaign

Fiona Nakku, former National Youth Parliamentary aspirant has introduced the “Youth for Museveni Movement”, a youth led, nationwide campaign aimed at mobilising 13 million votes in support of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The campaign was launched in Kampala on Thursday, drawing hundreds of young attendees, including National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth leaders from districts across Uganda.

Nakku who is the Principal Coordinator of the initiative explained that the movement will be rolled out in phases, covering all sub-regions. She highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts between youth leaders at the district, sub-county, and village levels to ensure effective mobilisation from the grassroots.

Nakku clarified that the initiative does not intend to rival existing mobilisation efforts but instead seeks to work in synergy with them. She stated that youth led campaigns across the country are united under one shared objective to secure victory for the President.

She further emphasised that rather than fostering competition, the movement values “collective action,” and sees differing vote targets across groups as complementary efforts toward a common national goal.

In order to build stronger grassroots structures, Nakku revealed that the movement is partnering with the Ministry for the Presidency under Minister Milly Babalanda’s leadership to organise a retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi. The retreat, set to take place within the next two weeks, will serve as a training program for youth mobilisers.

According to Nakku, the training will equip young leaders with practical skills in voter engagement, message delivery, and campaign organisation, all customised to suit local, community-based settings.

She stressed that the aim is to ensure youth coordinators are well prepared to rally support at the grassroots, where she believes the foundation of electoral success lies.

Nimrod Makayi, Namisindwa District Chairperson, noted that the campaign intends to scale up across all sub-regions in the coming months, focusing on youth engagement, building local mobilisation structures, and enhancing voter outreach strategies ahead of the elections.

Makayi added that the movement will begin operations from 151 NRM districts and described it not merely as a political campaign but as “a call for action to embrace patriotism and support a leader who will support nature’s sustainability.” Additionally, hundreds of young people have signed President Museveni’s portrait as a form of endorsement for his 2026 candidacy.

According to data from the Electoral Commission, President Museveni received 5.85 million votes in the 2021 election, representing 58.64% of the total votes cast, while the main opposition candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi (also known as Bobi Wine), garnered 3.48 million votes, or 34.83%.

Nakku’s return to youth mobilisation comes shortly after her disqualification from the NRM primaries for the position of National Female Youth Member of Parliament, a decision that significantly shifted the dynamics of the race and led to her launching the current campaign.

The NRM Electoral Commission removed Nakku from the race for the party flag bearer position, citing age ineligibility. Now 31, she was disqualified after multiple petitions challenged her eligibility.

A key petition was submitted by lawyer Amanya Aaron, who argued that Nakku—born on December 20, 1994—was no longer within the constitutional youth age range of 18 to 30. As per the petition, her current age of 31 makes her ineligible to contest for the youth parliamentary seat.

At the time of her disqualification, Nakku was among the top contenders and had already invested in multimillion-shilling campaign materials, including posters and billboards across Kampala and other regions.

Her removal has now left Diana Kampe Ampaire and Mercy Kanyesigye as the leading candidates in the race, both considered to have strong delegate support.

The NRM has not yet announced a new date for the elections, which were postponed due to recent violent incidents.

