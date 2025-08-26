NRM Election Disputes Tribunal Completes First Phase of Petitions, Reaffirms Commitment to Fairness and Internal Democracy

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has announced significant progress in resolving petitions arising from the party’s primary elections, reaffirming its dedication to transparency, fairness, and strengthening internal democracy as the party prepares for the 2026 general elections.

In a detailed update issued on Tuesday, the Tribunal expressed its profound appreciation to the NRM Chairman and President of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, for entrusting it with the responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the party’s internal electoral process. The Tribunal also paid tribute to the Director of Legal Services, Mr. Enoch Barata, as well as Tribunal Members, the Registry, and support staff, recognising their tireless commitment.

According to the statement signed by the Tribunal Chairperson, Mr. John Musiime, the team has been working around the clock for nearly a month, often late into the night, to deliver justice to aggrieved members. “This has come at great personal sacrifice, with many colleagues falling ill under the strain,” Musiime revealed, “yet their dedication to serving the Chairman, the Party, and its members has remained unwavering.”

Since the commencement of hearings on 29th July 2025, the Tribunal has handled a total of 431 petitions relating to parliamentary primaries. Remarkably, all these cases were heard and concluded within a span of just 28 days, with rulings delivered promptly. This achievement, the Tribunal noted, underscores its determination to address grievances without delay, ensuring that disputes do not disrupt the broader electoral roadmap.

On 12th August 2025, the Tribunal began reviewing petitions for District and City Council Chairpersons and Councillors. Out of the 182 cases filed, the Tribunal has already issued rulings in 156 petitions, while the remainder will be finalised in the coming days. The Tribunal now turns its attention to petitions arising from Sub-County Chairperson and Councillor races, pledging swift and impartial handling of all remaining disputes.

The update emphasised the Tribunal’s guiding principle of upholding the genuine will of the party’s members, with Musiime stressing that every decision aims to strengthen trust and promote unity within the NRM. “Our mandate is to deliver timely, fair, and final decisions that not only resolve disputes but also reinforce the democratic culture of the Party,” he stated.

The Tribunal’s work comes at a critical moment for the NRM as it seeks to consolidate its political structures and maintain cohesion ahead of the national elections. By ensuring internal disputes are resolved transparently, party leaders believe they are safeguarding the credibility of their candidates and protecting the wider democratic gains Uganda has registered under the Movement.

The Tribunal closed its update with a rallying call under the theme “Protecting the Gains 2026–2030!”, signalling its commitment to ensuring that the NRM enters the next electoral cycle stronger, more united, and firmly anchored on principles of justice and fairness.

