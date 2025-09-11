NRM Resolves Ruhaama Dispute, Declares Rwakimari Winner

‌Fred Jachan Omach, the Deputy Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, has officially named Beatrice Rwakimari as the party’s flag bearer for the Ruhaama County parliamentary seat following a physical recount of votes nearly two months after the primary elections held on July 17, 2025.

The primaries, which saw intense competition among eight aspirants, initially indicated incumbent MP Henry Zinkuratire in the lead, according to preliminary results. This prompted Rwakimari to contest the outcome before the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal. Another aspirant, lawyer Richard Barungi, also filed a petition. However, both submissions were dismissed as “premature.”

The Tribunal, chaired by lawyer Anthony Bazira, directed the Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh vote tally and release final results within 48 hours. After three weeks, Omach announced Rwakimari as the winner, having secured 15,739 votes, equivalent to 36.8% of the total. Zinkuratire trailed with 12,943 votes (30.2%), and Barungi followed with 11,951 votes (27.9%).

The remaining five candidates were: Tushabe Agnes (1,259 votes, 2.9%), Abaasa Jackson (307 votes, 0.7%), Nimwesiga Rutaro David (260 votes, 0.6%), Mpeirwe Nobles (191 votes, 0.4%), and Abesiga Mukama Bruno (146 votes, 0.3%).

A total of 42,796 party members participated in the vote, using the lining-up system. Controversy erupted shortly after the NRM District Registrar, Maria B. Mirembe, announced provisional results that showed Zinkuratire in the lead with 15,601 votes, followed by Rwakimari with 13,845 and Barungi with 13,139.

Both Rwakimari and Barungi — represented by lawyers Jude Byamukama and Barungi himself, respectively challenged the outcome, citing several irregularities. These included intimidation of voters and polling agents, missing data from at least 13 villages, and suspected vote tampering. They further argued that issuing “provisional results” was unlawful, stating that such results are not recognized under NRM electoral regulations.

Zinkuratire, through his lawyer Edgar Ayebazibwe, rejected the claims and maintained that his win was legitimate. His legal team also contended that the petitions lacked legal basis since the Electoral Commission had not yet issued an official declaration. The Tribunal concurred, ruling the petitions premature, and highlighted that vote tallies from 14 polling stations had not been included in the initial count, making any early conclusion invalid.

Speaking to reporters after being declared winner, Rwakimari acknowledged that the prolonged process had been stressful but said she remained hopeful throughout.

She called on her former rivals to work with her in advancing development in Ruhaama, noting the area still faces significant infrastructure challenges, especially regarding roads. Ruhaama County is considered a stronghold of the NRM and was formerly represented in Parliament by the First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, who now serves as Minister for Education and Sports.

