Hundreds of Women Protest with Brooms as Indonesian President Visits China

Hundreds of women dressed in pink and carrying broomsticks marched to Indonesia’s parliament in Jakarta on Wednesday, protesting against police brutality and excessive government spending.

Demonstrations in Jakarta and other major cities have entered a second week, largely driven by frustration over rising living costs and reports of luxurious benefits enjoyed by lawmakers.

Tensions escalated following the death of Affan Kurniawan, a young motorcycle taxi driver who was fatally struck by a police vehicle during earlier protests.

As the unrest grew, President Prabowo Subianto announced the cancellation of a scheduled visit to Beijing for China’s major military parade. However, on Wednesday, he appeared in a group photo alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to his departure, Prabowo had pledged to reduce the benefits granted to members of parliament, one of the key grievances fueling public anger.

At Wednesday’s rally, members of the Indonesian Women’s Alliance (IWA), clad in pink, said their broomsticks symbolized a call to “sweep away corruption, militarism, and police oppression.”

The group carried placards demanding police reform and an end to repression.

“Protesting is not a crime, it is a democratic right that belongs to every citizen,” said Mutiara Ika, one of the IWA demonstrators, speaking to BBC Indonesia.

The IWA includes 90 women’s organizations and advocacy groups, in collaboration with labor unions, indigenous communities, and human rights organizations.

Women have historically played a pivotal role in Indonesia’s protest movements. Their involvement now mirrors that of 1998, when mass demonstrations helped bring down Suharto’s authoritarian regime.

According to the IWA, the pink attire symbolizes courage, while many other protesters are wearing green, echoing the uniform color of Affan’s rideshare company, to show solidarity. Online, these colors have come to represent “brave pink” and “hero green,” with supporters applying themed filters to their social media profiles.

The United Nations’ human rights office has urged authorities in Jakarta to carry out swift and transparent investigations into alleged human rights abuses during the protests.

Amnesty International Indonesia has also weighed in, with Executive Director Usman Hamid urging the government to respond to the protesters’ demands immediately to prevent further casualties.

At least 10 people have reportedly died during demonstrations since late August, with many suspected to be victims of police violence. Data from the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation shows that over 1,000 people have been hospitalized nationwide.

Anis Hidayah, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, described the situation as increasingly alarming due to ongoing violence by security forces.

“There is a serious lack of accessible channels for public dialogue,” Anis said during a Tuesday press briefing in Jakarta. “While the space for expression exists in theory, it remains out of reach for many.”

In a bid to calm public outrage, President Prabowo said on Sunday that some government funded perks for lawmakers would be scaled back, including reductions to certain allowances.

While some welcomed the gesture, critics argue it falls short of addressing deeper issues.

“This is about more than just benefits,” said Herianto, former coordinator of the All-Indonesian Students’ Union. “It’s about long-standing problems with inequality, governance, and accountability.”

He emphasized that while symbolic gestures have their place, the public is calling for more substantial reforms, especially in areas like education, agriculture, and economic equity.

“The bigger goal is to achieve governance that is transparent, accountable, and truly serves the people,” Herianto added.

