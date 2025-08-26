Ofwono Opondo Wins NRM Flag for Eastern Uganda Older Persons MP, Promises Stronger Voice in Parliament

In a tightly contested election, former Uganda Media Centre Executive Director Ofwono Opondo has been declared the NRM flagbearer for the older persons’ parliamentary seat in Eastern Uganda, after defeating State Minister for Older Persons Dominic Mafabi Gidudu.

Opondo secured 168 votes, while Gidudu garnered 122 votes, according to results announced by NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi. “On behalf of the NRM Electoral Commission, I declare Ofwono Opondo, having polled the highest number of votes, as the NRM flagbearer for MP for older persons for Eastern Uganda,” Dr. Odoi said.

Following his victory, Opondo pledged to revamp the representation of older persons in Parliament, criticising the current MPs for being “invisible and inaudible.” “We must strengthen the NRM voice on the floor of Parliament. You don’t walk into Parliament to lament. You must read budgets, understand the Public Finance Act, and offer costed alternatives,” Opondo remarked.

Opondo outlined a policy-driven agenda aimed at enhancing the welfare of senior citizens, including:

Reviewing the national pension scheme to keep benefits aligned with inflation.

Reducing the eligibility age for the Senior Citizens Grant from 80 to 75, with a long-term goal of covering all citizens from age 60.

Increasing the current Shs 25,000 monthly stipend to what he called a “realistic and dignified” figure.

Forming coalitions with MPs representing women, youth, PWDs, and workers to create a unified voting bloc.

Opondo emphasised that his candidacy is rooted in obligation, not ambition, leveraging his 26 years of public service—including 14 years as government spokesperson—to champion the interests of older Ugandans.

With this victory, Opondo now heads into the 2026 general elections as the NRM’s official candidate, positioning himself as a strong contender to reshape how older persons’ issues are addressed at the national level.

