EACOP Supplier Development Forum Opens Doors for Ugandan Businesses in High-Tech Pipeline Projects

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) company today hosted a pivotal Supplier Development Forum at the Sheraton Hotel, signalling significant opportunities for Ugandan businesses in Electrical, Instrumentation, and Telecommunication Security (EITS) sectors. The forum brought together over 80 industry suppliers and stakeholders, highlighting EACOP’s commitment to local participation and capacity building in one of East Africa’s largest infrastructure ventures.

Speaking at the event, John Bosco Habumugisha, EACOP Deputy Managing Director, emphasised the long-term vision of the project, which includes sophisticated, unmanned systems such as automated pump stations. He stressed the importance of developing specialised skills locally to meet the technical demands of these systems.

“Whatever can be done locally by Ugandans will be done locally and safely,” Habumugisha said, reaffirming the company’s strong local content commitment. “Our goal is to prioritise local suppliers who meet safety and quality standards, ensuring that the benefits of this project remain in Uganda.”

Habumugisha also highlighted EACOP’s investment in building local capacity, noting that over 82 graduate interns have already been trained to support the technical requirements of the pipeline project. This initiative aims to create a skilled workforce capable of handling world-class infrastructure, offering Ugandans a unique opportunity to participate in cutting-edge technology projects.

The forum outlined two critical Expressions of Interest (EOIs) currently open to Ugandan companies:

Telecommunications and Security Systems (Ref: 1113-EOI-SNEF-UG-TEL): For supervising installation, hook-up, and commissioning activities in telecommunication and security systems.

Electrical and Instrumentation (Ref: 1107-EOI-GFS-UG-ELE): For supervising installation, hook-up, and commissioning of electrical and instrumentation systems.

These EOIs represent direct pathways for local businesses to gain technical experience, secure contracts, and participate in high-value projects that are integral to EACOP’s operations.

The event concluded with remarks from James Musherure, Senior National Content Officer at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), who commended the collaborative approach between EACOP, its contractors, and local suppliers. “This partnership model is critical for ensuring that the economic benefits of EACOP are widely distributed among Ugandan businesses,” Musherure said, underlining the significance of inclusive economic growth through large-scale projects.

By fostering local capacity, promoting specialised skills, and prioritising Ugandan suppliers, the forum underscored EACOP’s broader commitment to leveraging infrastructure development for sustainable economic empowerment. For local companies, this represents a rare chance to participate in a technically advanced project, gain exposure to international standards, and contribute to Uganda’s growing industrial landscape.

The Supplier Development Forum thus not only opens doors for business opportunities but also positions Ugandan firms as critical players in the region’s energy infrastructure, laying a foundation for long-term skills development and industrial growth.

