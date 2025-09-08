Fire Destroys Vehicles in Ntinda Garage blaze

A fire broke out at a Garage in Ntinda this afternoon reducing seven vehicles to ashes. Mechanics were servicing cars, including police patrol vehicles, when an explosion triggered the blaze. According to one mechanic, the fire spread rapidly, filling the garage with smoke. While police vehicles were saved, other client cars were completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported, but the garage boss was affected by pressure. The mechanic attributed the fire to an electrical short circuit, worsened by the presence of gas.

Firefighters arrived late, as Ntinda lacks a nearby fire station. Former Deputy RCC Burora criticized the delayed response and called on Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to enforce fire safety standards.

“This place didn’t even have a fire extinguisher,” Burora noted, urging businesses to adopt basic fire safety measures.

Police had not yet issued an official statement by press time. The incident adds to a growing number of urban fires in Kampala, with experts blaming poor wiring, old infrastructure, and unchecked urban growth. Uganda recorded a 13.8% increase in fire cases in 2024, with 1,280 incidents reported.

