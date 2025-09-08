Kasese Land Crisis: Thousands Trapped Between Displacement and Desperation

Over 3,500 people in Uganda’s Kasese District are caught in a dire humanitarian crisis.

For over four months, these displaced residents have been living in makeshift conditions within the compound of Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Lt. Joe Walusimbi. Homeless, hungry, and increasingly desperate, they are demanding justice for land they claim was wrongfully taken from them.

Their protest stems from years of unresolved land disputes and forced evictions. The demonstrators say they are holding the government accountable for failing to deliver on commitments made to restore their land rights.

Back in June, State Minister for Lands, Dr. Sam Mayanja, pledged that within 90 days, a boundary demarcation process would finally resolve the conflict. That timeline has not yet elapsed, but progress has stalled, hampered by administrative delays, legal entanglements, and the sudden transfer of a key deputy RDC.

Last week, the Kasese District Security Committee issued an ultimatum, giving the residents 24 hours to vacate the premises, citing concerns about sanitation, security, and public health. The group, however, remains unmoved, insisting that authorities must first fulfil their promises.

On September 3, the situation intensified when the affected families submitted a formal complaint to the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), accusing the RDC and the Attorney General’s office of violating their human rights.

Calling attention to the gravity of the situation, Bukonjo West MP Godfrey Atkins Katusabe described it as “a matter of life and death.” He painted a stark picture of the conditions: hunger, illness, violence, and even fatalities. One resident, Stephen Mohindo Esenge, reportedly died from injuries sustained during a beating by security personnel, a death that has sent shockwaves through the community. Dozens more are reportedly in critical condition, with no access to adequate food or healthcare.

Katusabe told Parliament that the displaced citizens were forcibly evicted from their lands yet now face denial of constitutional rights to food, medicine, and safety. He further alleged that mothers who venture out to seek food for their children are barred from returning to the camp, leaving children behind to starve.

Acknowledging the severity of the crisis, ICT and National Guidance Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi stated that he would directly engage the RDC and MP Katusabe to find a resolution. Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among praised Katusabe’s consistent efforts and called on fellow MPs to assist citizens in seeking justice and reporting abuses.

Kasese’s current turmoil is rooted in a legacy of longstanding land disputes, environmental disasters, and prolonged government inaction.

In 2007, hundreds of residents were evicted under a controversial plan to resettle refugees in the Ibuga-Kisanga area. The aftermath was devastating: lives lost, children forced out of school, and survivors now languishing in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps like Bigando. Locals accuse the RDC of deliberately obstructing land surveys to protect illegal occupants.

Further back, in the early 2000s, pastoralists who had been relocated from conservation zones were given designated land. However, farmers claim these groups have expanded beyond the original 3,500 acre allocation, triggering violent confrontations and displacing over 2,500 people many of whom are now among those camped at the RDC’s office.

More recently, Kilembe Mines Limited was awarded 170 acres of land within Kasese Municipality through a court ruling. But the Muheka family disputes this claim, insisting the land is ancestral and now find themselves homeless and locked in legal conflict.

Victims of the 2020 floods are still awaiting resettlement on the 400 acres promised in Muhokya. Ongoing ownership disputes have delayed their relocation, while the Office of the Prime Minister continues to investigate the matter.

Kasese’s physical geography lying at the base of the Rwenzoris, exposes it to repeated natural calamities. Deforestation, unregulated farming, and stone quarrying have compounded the effects of climate change, making floods and landslides all the more devastating.

In May 2024, heavy flooding swept across multiple sub-counties, resulting in fatalities and the displacement of hundreds. A 2022 landslide in Kasika village killed at least 15 people and destroyed homes. Although government initiatives have aimed at river desilting and reforestation, these disasters persist, driven by population pressure and environmental degradation.

Relief agencies like Malteser International have provided short term support, including temporary shelter, clean water, and emergency supplies. Still, aid agencies warn that without addressing the root causes, such support remains a stopgap.

Ultimately, the crisis in Kasese underscores deeper issues within Uganda’s land management and governance systems. Without fair legal processes, timely restitution, and sustainable environmental practices, residents remain caught in a vicious cycle, oscillating between forced displacement and recurring disasters.

Source: URN

