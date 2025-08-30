East Africa Shines as FIFA and CAF Leaders Gather in Nairobi for CHAN 2024 Final

CAF President Patrice Motsepe; This has been the best CHAN ever in history.

The 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) will conclude in style on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, with the final attracting global football leaders including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, and federation chiefs from across the continent.

For the first time in history, the tournament was co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, an ambitious East African partnership that has transformed CHAN 2024 into a landmark edition. From the opening match in Dar es Salaam to the third-place playoff in Kampala and now the grand finale in Nairobi, the region has showcased its ability to deliver world-class football events.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe underlined the impact of this collaboration, calling the 2024 edition the pinnacle of the competition so far. “This has been the most successful CHAN Tournament in the history of the competition,” he said. “Kenya proudly deserves the final for a job well done, and East Africa has proven it can stand tall in global football.”

The co-hosting arrangement has revitalised major stadiums Benjamin Mkapa in Tanzania, Nelson Mandela in Uganda, and Kasarani in Kenya—leaving behind a legacy of improved infrastructure and a renewed sense of regional unity.

Equally significant has been the role of the fans. East Africa’s football culture was on full display, with vibrant fan zones, packed stadiums, and community celebrations turning the tournament into a festival of sport and identity. Nairobi, in particular, has seen record-breaking attendance, with supporters creating a carnival atmosphere that has elevated the competition’s profile.

As the curtain falls with the final in Nairobi, CHAN 2024 will be remembered as more than just a tournament. It has been a testament to East Africa’s growing stature in world football, a clear demonstration that when nations unite with vision and purpose, they can reshape the story of the game on the continent.

Under the Nairobi night sky, as the trophy is lifted, East Africa’s name will shine brightly—not just as a host, but as a region that has redefined the future of African football.

