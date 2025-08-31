Senegal’s Marc Philippe Arona Diouf Crowned Best CHAN 2024 Goalkeeper

Senegal’s Marc Philippe Arona Diouf has been crowned the Best Goalkeeper of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, a recognition of his commanding presence between the posts and his decisive role in guiding the Lions of Teranga to a bronze medal finish in Kampala.

The 26-year-old Teungueth FC shot-stopper was a picture of consistency throughout the tournament, producing lightning-quick reflex saves, exuding composure under pressure, and showing the quiet leadership that held Senegal’s youthful squad together. His crowning moment came in the third-place playoff against Sudan, where his penalty save from Musab Makeen swung momentum Senegal’s way and secured a 4-2 shootout victory after a tense 1-1 draw.

Diouf’s influence extended far beyond the bronze medal decider. He was ever-present in all five of Senegal’s matches, starting as the backbone of Souleymane Diallo’s squad. In the group stage, his sharp interventions preserved a 1-1 draw against Congo and earned him a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Nigeria. In the quarter-final clash against Uganda, he remained unfazed by a raucous home crowd, making vital saves to guide Senegal into the last four.

Even in the semi-final defeat to eventual champions Morocco, Diouf’s resilience was applauded. Senegal eventually bowed out 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, but his command of the box and concentration kept the defending champions at bay until the very end. CAF’s Technical Study Group (TSG) praised his ability to organise the defence, instil confidence in teammates, and deliver reliably in high-pressure moments.

The defining chapter of his tournament, however, will be remembered in Kampala during the bronze medal match. After Sudan took an early lead through Mohamed Tia Asad, Senegal fought back with Seyni Ndiaye’s equaliser. As the game drifted into penalties, Diouf rose to the occasion once more. His decisive save from Makeen’s effort broke Sudan’s momentum and propelled Senegal to a 4-2 win, sealing their place on the podium and immortalising Diouf as one of CHAN 2024’s standout performers.

Statistically, he conceded just three goals across the tournament while keeping two clean sheets — against Nigeria in the group stage and Uganda in the quarter-finals. Beyond the numbers, his presence became the psychological anchor of the team. Every dive, block, and save seemed to elevate Senegal’s belief, cementing his role not just as a goalkeeper but as a leader whose influence radiated across the pitch.

For Diouf, the Golden Gloves of CHAN 2024 mark the highest individual recognition of his career to date, validating years of steady growth at club level with Teungueth FC. At just 26, his maturity, focus, and technical excellence suggest that Senegal has in him a custodian capable of defining the national side’s fortunes for years to come.

Player Profile

Full Name: Marc Philippe Arona Diouf

Marc Philippe Arona Diouf Age: 26

26 Nationality: Senegalese

Senegalese Club: Teungueth FC (Senegal)

Teungueth FC (Senegal) Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper CHAN 2024 Appearances: 5 (all as starter)

5 (all as starter) Goals Conceded: 3

3 Clean Sheets: 2 (vs. Nigeria and Uganda)

2 (vs. Nigeria and Uganda) Decisive Saves: Penalty stop in bronze match vs. Sudan

Penalty stop in bronze match vs. Sudan Award: Best Goalkeeper of CHAN 2024

With his Golden Gloves award and his commanding performances, Diouf’s story at CHAN 2024 will be remembered not just as that of a goalkeeper making saves, but of a leader who turned pressure into opportunity and wrote his name into Senegal’s football history.

