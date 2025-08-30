Top 10 Best-Governed African Nations in 2025, Uganda not Among

The quality of governance continues to be a decisive factor in shaping African countries’ development trajectory, economic stability, and social cohesion, according to the 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI). The annual index evaluates 120 governments worldwide across 35 indicators, providing a detailed assessment of governance capabilities, institutional efficiency, policy implementation, and public accountability.

The 2025 CGGI report reveals a global trend of uneven governance performance. More than half of the ranked countries experienced declines between 2021 and 2025, with improvements largely concentrated in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. In contrast, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean continue to lag, highlighting a widening governance gap.

Despite these challenges, some African nations have demonstrated notable governance achievements. Mauritius has been ranked the best-governed country in Africa, placing 51st globally with a score of 0.553 and retaining its top continental position for the fifth consecutive year. Rwanda, ranked 59th with a score of 0.507, was recognised as the world’s best-performing low-income country, proving that effective governance is achievable regardless of national wealth.

Other high-performing countries include Botswana, ranked 61st, commended for its judicial digitalisation reforms, and Morocco, at 75th, noted for advancements in data transparency and digital infrastructure. South Africa, despite ongoing fiscal pressures, secured 77th place and continues to serve as a continental benchmark for institutional capacity.

Speaking at the regional launch of the Index in Pretoria, Dinesh Naidu, Director of Knowledge at the Chandler Institute of Governance, acknowledged that Africa faces ongoing governance challenges but also highlighted signs of progress. “As a region, Africa still has significant work to do in improving the quality of governance,” Naidu said. “However, the recent progress recorded suggests an upward trajectory. Even in a challenging global environment, high-performing African countries are making governance advances that can inspire peers across the continent.”

The CGGI underscores that strong governance is critical for achieving sustainable development and improving citizens’ quality of life. With Africa’s average score still the lowest among global regions, governments are urged to prioritise institutional strengthening, policy consistency, and transparency to close the governance gap and ensure that citizens’ needs are effectively met.

As African nations continue to navigate complex economic, social, and political challenges, the CGGI highlights that robust governance remains the key to resilience, prosperity, and regional leadership on the global stage.

How African nations performed in the 2025 CGGI report

These countries exemplify best practices on the continent, highlighting how strong governance can drive economic growth, political stability, and public trust.

Rank Country Global Position CGGI Index Score 1 Mauritius 51 0.553 2 Rwanda 59 0.507 3 Botswana 61 0.501 4 Morocco 75 0.466 5 South Africa 77 0.461 6 Tanzania 78 0.457 7 Egypt 81 0.44 8 Senegal 83 0.43 9 Ghana 86 0.43 10 Namibia 90 0.415

