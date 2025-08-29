Elijah Kitaka and Chameleone to Ignite Namboole as Sudan and Senegal Clash for CHAN Bronze

As the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) draws to a close, Uganda is set to host a spectacular bronze medal showdown between Sudan and Senegal at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole this Friday. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m., with fans invited to arrive early for a cultural and musical experience starting at 5 p.m.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) has lined up a stellar entertainment program to complement the football action. Top Ugandan artists, including Jose Chameleone, John Blaq, Elijah Kitaka, and Vinka, will take the stage both before kick-off and after the medal ceremony, promising a celebration that fuses sports with music and national pride.

“By pairing high-quality football with live entertainment, we aim to give fans a full cultural experience and make their visit to Namboole truly memorable,” said a LOC spokesperson.

Security will be tight, with entry strictly for fans holding genuine, unduplicated tickets. The game carries significance beyond the medal itself; as a first-time CHAN co-host, Uganda is using the occasion to showcase its hospitality, offering free access to thousands of supporters while creating an atmosphere of celebration and unity.

As Sudan and Senegal battle for third place, fans can expect more than just football drama. The evening promises a fusion of sport, music, and continental camaraderie, leaving a lasting impression of Uganda’s role on the CHAN 2024 stage.

