Hollywood Star Gbenga Akinnagbe Urges Ugandan Filmmakers to Embrace Native Languages, Elevate Craft for Global Success

Acclaimed Hollywood actor and producer Gbenga Akinnagbe, best known for his iconic role as Chris Partlow in HBO’s The Wire, has called on Ugandan filmmakers to embrace native languages and refine their craft as essential tools to captivate global audiences with authentic African storytelling.

Speaking at a high-level engagement with Uganda’s film industry stakeholders at UCC House in Bugoloobi, Akinnagbe emphasised the rising global demand for genuine, culturally rich narratives from Africa. The event, organised by the Office of the President, Diaspora Affairs and co-hosted by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), was part of efforts to expose local creatives to international standards and opportunities.

“Uganda, like anywhere else, has beautiful, tragic, and heroic stories that speak to the human experience,” Akinnagbe said. “To connect with global audiences, tell your stories in your languages—let the world learn from you. There’s a hunger for real African stories, and Uganda has them.”

Challenging the common notion that funding is the biggest barrier in filmmaking, Akinnagbe stressed the importance of perfecting one’s craft.

“Craft is more important than networking or financing,” he told a room of aspiring producers and actors. “If you can’t make anything good, no one’s going to see it, support it, or relate to it. Work on your craft—the people you’re supposed to work with will come. Trust the process.”

Akinnagbe also highlighted the need for professional standards, particularly the use of formal contracts in Uganda’s growing film industry. “Most people here work without contracts,” he noted. “But with growth comes the necessity of systems that protect both creatives and investors. Necessity is the mother of invention, so invent contracts.”

The actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for the hospitality he received in Uganda, describing the country as “a place I now call my own.” “Africa is mine. Uganda is mine. I’ve been here only a few days and I’m already in love with the people, the stories, and the energy,” he said, thanking Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, for facilitating the visit.

Isaac Kigozi, Senior Principal Trade and Investment Officer in the Office of the President, Diaspora Affairs, praised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his consistent support of Uganda’s creative sector. He urged filmmakers to prioritise skill-building over financial handouts.

“Cash matters, but knowledge is king,” Kigozi said. “Prioritise mastering scriptwriting, production, and distribution. Engage with platforms like this to network and plug into global opportunities.”

Amanya, a marketing officer at UCC, echoed the sentiment, calling Akinnagbe’s visit a crucial bridge between the local and international film industries.

“By inviting Gbenga, we’re showing our local talent what’s possible and how things are done internationally. This helps us build capacity and raise standards,” he said.

Mathew Nabwiso, a respected director and President of the Uganda Producers Guild, lauded the session as a turning point. He also urged filmmakers to join collecting societies to ensure they earn royalties and sustain their craft.

During a Q&A session, local creatives asked about how to brand and promote their films internationally. Akinnagbe’s advice was clear: “Keep working. Keep improving the quality. Be consistent. There are countless companies in the U.S. actively discussing how to source stories from Africa because they know this continent has a deep well of powerful narratives.”

He concluded by assuring filmmakers that international doors would open to those who remain committed to authentic, high-quality storytelling.

Akinnagbe’s visit comes at a time when Uganda’s film industry is steadily gaining global recognition. The actor, whose credits include Power Book II: Ghost, The Old Man, and Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird, continues to use his platform to support African storytelling and talent development.

As Uganda looks to position itself on the global cinematic map, Akinnagbe’s message is a rallying cry: speak in your voice, own your stories, and perfect your craft—the world is listening.

