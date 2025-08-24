Frank Ntambi Behind Bars: Controversy Erupts in Uganda’s Entertainment Scene

Renowned social commentator and entertainment critic Frank Ntambi has been remanded to Luzira Prison until next Thursday, sparking intense debate across Uganda’s entertainment and media circles. Ntambi was arrested last Thursday at Kabalagala Police Station while attempting to retrieve his phone, following an earlier police summons linked to allegations of cyber harassment and malicious damage filed by prominent music promoter Jeff Kiwa.

The legal confrontation reportedly stems from Ntambi’s outspoken support for singer Sheebah Karungi in her ongoing disputes with Kiwa’s camp over a musical work. Industry insiders suggest that Ntambi’s public stance, which included candid critiques and commentary favouring Sheebah, triggered what some describe as a retaliatory legal move by Kiwa’s team. The case has raised eyebrows, not only for its personal dimension but also for its broader implications on the freedom of expression within Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Friends and colleagues of Ntambi have rallied behind him, planning to petition for bail during his next court appearance. While the court date is set for next Thursday, the situation has already ignited conversations across social media and entertainment forums, with fans, artists, and commentators weighing in on the balance between legal accountability and the right to critique. Many argue that critics like Ntambi play a vital role in holding industry figures accountable and shaping public discourse, warning that legal actions against them could set a chilling precedent.

The controversy highlights the complex dynamics of Uganda’s entertainment sector, where personal rivalries, management disputes, and media commentary often intersect. Ntambi’s detention is being closely watched as a potential test case for the boundaries of criticism in a digital age where social media amplifies every opinion, and where the line between public commentary and personal offence can blur easily.

As the court proceedings approach, the public and industry insiders alike are asking hard questions: How far can a critic go without facing legal consequences? And can Uganda’s entertainment journalism survive if outspoken voices are silenced through the courts? Ntambi’s case may well determine the future of critique, commentary, and freedom of expression in the country’s vibrant but sometimes contentious entertainment landscape.

