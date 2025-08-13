Gossip
Weasel Manizo and Producer Washington Rekindle Magic in the Most Unexpected Way
Hold on to your headphones, music lovers, because something truly special is happening! Weasel Manizo has teamed up with veteran producer Washington to create a new song, and they did it in the most unconventional of recording studios: Weasel’s hospital room.
Weasel, who is recovering from an accident, has turned his unfortunate circumstances into a source of inspiration. Instead of letting his recovery slow him down, he’s using the time to create. The collaboration with Washington is especially significant, as it marks their first time working together since the heartbreaking death of Weasel’s partner, Mowzey Radio, in 2018.
Clips shared online show a focused and determined Weasel, propped up in his hospital bed with a cast on his leg, laying down tracks into a mobile recording booth. Washington, a master of his craft, is right there with him, ensuring every note is perfect. This powerful reunion has fans in a frenzy, and the anticipation for their new music is reaching a fever pitch. It’s clear that the magic between these two is still very much alive.