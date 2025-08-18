Ykee Benda Takes a Stand Against Witchcraft in the Music Industry, Urges Artistry with Integrity

In a candid and thought-provoking interview on Galaxy TV, celebrated singer Ykee Benda spoke out against the use of witchcraft in the music industry, offering a perspective that challenges the pursuit of shortcuts in artistic success.

“People who practice witchcraft in the music industry are not happy in life. They have benefited nothing,” Benda remarked, delivering a blunt yet reflective message to his peers. Known for his inspirational tracks that often fuse soulful messages with contemporary beats, Ykee Benda’s statements resonate with growing concerns about the pressures and temptations artists face in a competitive entertainment environment.

Artistry Versus Shortcut

The singer urged fellow musicians to rely on talent, diligence, and spiritual guidance, rather than dark practices, to advance their careers. His words come amid rising speculation and conversation around witchcraft within Uganda’s entertainment sector, where some artists have accused colleagues of using mystical means to accelerate fame and recognition.

“Hard work, discipline, and God’s guidance will take you further than any shortcut,” Benda said, emphasizing that long-term fulfilment in the music industry stems from integrity, creativity, and perseverance.

Ykee Benda’s remarks have sparked discussions among fans and fellow artists alike, prompting reflection on the values that underpin success in the music world. In an industry where image, influence, and rapid fame are often prioritized, Benda’s stance highlights the human cost of chasing success through questionable means.

His comments also point to a larger conversation about mental health and personal well-being in entertainment. By suggesting that those who rely on witchcraft are unhappy, Benda invites the industry to consider not just fame and wealth, but also the emotional and spiritual toll of unethical practices.

Fans and music commentators have lauded Benda for promoting a message of positivity, authenticity, and resilience. For upcoming artists navigating the pressures of fame, his words serve as a reminder that lasting success is built on craft, commitment, and conscience rather than shortcuts.

As conversations about witchcraft continue to swirl in the industry, Ykee Benda’s bold stance may influence a new narrative—one where talent, hard work, and ethical artistry define success, and where integrity and personal fulfillment are valued above fleeting popularity.

In an era of viral hits and overnight sensations, Benda’s message asks artists to pause, reflect, and consider the true cost of ambition, suggesting that the path to enduring musical legacy is paved with discipline, creativity, and heart.

Comments

comments