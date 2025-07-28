Holy Vows and Hallelujahs! Levixone and Desire Luzinda Set Gospel Grapevine on Fire with Wedding Reveal

Uganda’s gospel scene is in full celebratory mode after Levixone (real name Sam Lucas Lubyogo) and reformed diva Desire Luzinda, now going by her Christian name Racheal, finally dropped the bombshell fans have been whispering about for years—they’re getting married!

The big reveal happened not on a glitzy red carpet or in a glossy magazine, but during a spirit-filled Sunday service at Phaneroo Ministries International in Kampala. And no, this wasn’t your ordinary altar call. The moment the couple made their wedding announcement, the congregation erupted into cheers, tongues, and ululations—Phaneroo momentarily turned into a gospel concert.

After years of swirling rumors, coded Instagram posts, and low-key sightings, Levixone decided to put the speculations to rest with a candle-lit proposal that screamed romantic revival. He later posted the video online, melting hearts across Uganda. “I prayed for purpose, and God gave me the love of my life,” he wrote. “My best friend said YES—my answered prayer, my forever, the Woman of God.”

Meanwhile, Desire Luzinda, once the queen of Ugandan showbiz headlines, poured her heart out on Instagram, reflecting on her journey from heartbreak to holy matrimony. “There were moments I thought love had passed me by… but God had a greater plan,” she wrote. “He brought me the right person at the right time—a man after God’s own heart.”

Desire’s transformation from sultry songstress to soulful minister had already stunned fans. After relocating to the U.S., she traded secular hits for sanctified harmonies and began uplifting vulnerable teen girls through her charity work. But her comeback with a wedding twist? That’s gospel gold.

As for Levixone, the Kosovo-born hitmaker behind songs like Chikibombe and Turn the Replay, his love story now adds another layer to his inspirational brand. From the streets of Kampala to the stages of gospel glory—and now, to the altar with Desire Luzinda—it’s safe to say this is the love testimony Uganda didn’t know it needed.

Mark your calendars: August 15, 2025, isn’t just another wedding. It’s shaping up to be the biggest gospel union of the decade.

Stay tuned for the dress, the vows, and yes—the worship playlist. Because when gospel royalty ties the knot, even heaven dances.

