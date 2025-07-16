King Saha Blasts Stecia Mayanja as “Mentally Unstable” After Surprise Political Move

Kampala’s celebrity circles are sizzling after singer-turned-politician Stecia Mayanja’s shock political leap sparked an explosive reaction from fellow artist King Saha.

In an interview upon his return from a Dubai performance, King Saha didn’t mince words when asked about Stecia’s recent unveiling as the President of the National Peasants Party (NPP)—a relatively unknown political outfit. Stecia also used the same platform to declare her bid for Kampala Woman MP in the upcoming general elections.

“Let her get checked, then we shall reply her,” Saha fired, casting doubt on Stecia’s mental fitness and making it clear he wasn’t impressed by her ambitions.

But the “Zakayo” hitmaker didn’t stop there. He also threw shade at Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, hinting at deeper tensions behind the scenes. “And also, Muhammad Nsereko, let him not be emotional. These are different things,” he added cryptically.

Saha’s comments have sent shockwaves through the entertainment and political spheres, especially given Stecia’s recent attempts to reinvent herself as a political figure after years in the music and drama industry.

Though Stecia has yet to officially respond to Saha’s remarks, insiders suggest she’s unfazed—and may even be preparing a fiery clapback of her own.

Meanwhile, social media has erupted with fans taking sides, with some defending Saha’s honesty and others accusing him of being “jealous” of Stecia’s new spotlight.

Whether this feud is a flash-in-the-pan or the beginning of a celebrity political showdown, one thing is certain: the 2026 race just got a whole lot more dramatic.

Comments

comments