Gossip
Bina Babie Clears the Air on Past Relationship with Pastor Bugingo
Media personality Robinah Mbabazi, widely known as Bina Babie, has addressed long-standing whispers about her close ties with Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries. Bina Babie shared details of their past friendship, emphasising that their relationship was purely platonic despite its depth.
According to Bina Babie, Pastor Bugingo was instrumental in her life, even teaching her how to drive. She revealed that he helped her purchase her first car, a RAV4, using money she secured from a salary loan. “He bought it on my own money. I got a salary loan, and I told him the type of car I wanted. He looked for it and taught me in that very car,” she stated, adding that he continued her driving lessons even after she attended driving school. “That is why I respect him so much.”
Despite these close interactions, Bina Babie adamantly denied any romantic involvement with Pastor Bugingo. She also acknowledged that her relationship with Pastor Bugingo’s former wife, Teddy Bugingo, was distant due to Teddy’s “different perception” of her, reiterating that “there was nothing that happened” romantically.
Bina Babie further praised Pastor Bugingo for his spiritual guidance, particularly during a difficult period following her father’s passing. She credited him with comforting her and her mother, bringing them closer to God, and providing a source of advice and solace during troubled times. She also explained that her past public defences of Pastor Bugingo amidst accusations of his new relationship with Susan Makula stemmed from how he had “groomed her in a different way from his actions.”
This clarification from Bina Babie aims to put to rest speculation surrounding her long-standing association with the controversial pastor.