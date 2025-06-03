Winnie Nwagi Refutes Drug Abuse Claims

Musician Winnie Nwagi has dismissed claims that she uses drugs or performs while intoxicated. TheMataala hitmaker was responding to a viral TikTok video in which the host alleged that she abuses a drug known as crystal meth.

“I watched the video and said, ‘What!’ Ugandans have a problem, when they notice changes, they don’t research. Some are just looking for content or views, so they sit and say things that harm us,” Nwagi said.

She also clarified that she can’t perform under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“I don’t use anything. One thing you should know is that I don’t go on stage drunk. It affects my performance. Alcohol tires the body and makes my voice struggle. What you see on stage is my natural energy,” she explained.

Nwagi urged music lovers to be more understanding of artists, emphasising that performers, too, go through challenges.

“If you see me up there on stage, know that I’ve done my best. And if I fail to impress you, consider that I could be dealing with challenges. Maybe I was disappointed by an outfit, but still chose to show up and perform for my fans,”

She also addressed criticism of artists’ fashion choices.

“People judge us based on what we wear, but the reality is we don’t always have access to the materials we need. All of us go to Pinterest for inspiration and ask our stylists to recreate the looks. Sometimes they succeed, sometimes they don’t. You show them the design, but they might not get the exact fabric, so the outfit doesn’t come out right. Then the audience starts insulting us. Think about artists as fellow human beings. Anything can happen. An outfit can go wrong,” she said

