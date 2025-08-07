Minister Magezi Rallies Public Support Ahead of New Waste Management Policy

Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magezi,

The Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magezi, has called on Ugandans to take a more active role in managing waste, stressing that individual responsibility will be critical to the success of the upcoming National Waste Management Policy 2025. Speaking during a validation meeting for the draft policy in Entebbe, Magezi said the public must go beyond waiting for government services and embrace practical habits such as separating waste at the household level, avoiding littering, and adopting recycling as a daily practice.

The draft policy, now in its final stages, was developed following a directive from Cabinet in response to the Kiteezi landfill disaster that highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive reform in Uganda’s waste sector. Magezi noted that while the government and local authorities are central to enforcement and infrastructure development, the most meaningful change will come from behavioural shifts among citizens. “Government can design policies, but without public cooperation, those policies cannot succeed,” he said.

The meeting brought together government officials, civil society actors, private sector players, and development partners to review the draft document before it is formally presented to the Cabinet. Among those present was Ben Kumumanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, who revealed that the new policy is aimed at transforming Uganda’s approach to waste — treating it not merely as a problem, but as a potential resource. He explained that the policy seeks to address longstanding challenges such as poor coordination among institutions, limited funding, weak enforcement, and a general lack of infrastructure. According to Kumumanya, the proposed policy framework will clearly define roles across different levels of government and promote investments in recycling and waste recovery.

Kumumanya emphasised that the policy marks a shift towards turning waste into an opportunity for economic growth and job creation, especially through support for local governments and private actors involved in the green economy. The draft also prioritises the empowerment of communities and the integration of waste management into broader development plans. Stakeholders at the meeting expressed strong support for the policy direction, noting that Uganda’s growing urbanisation and population make urgent action essential.

Minister Magezi concluded by urging citizens to look beyond what the government can do and reflect on what each person can contribute. “Every piece of rubbish improperly discarded is a decision made by someone,” he said. “If we all play our part, Uganda can become a model for sustainable, inclusive waste management in the region.” The final policy is expected to be presented to Cabinet for approval in the coming weeks.

