‘She Is Younger Than His daughter!’ Netizens React To Gashumba’s Intro

Social media in-laws have spent the whole day in awe after Frank Gashumba’s introduction photos took over the internet. Known for belittling women and being a perfectionist, most social media users had thought that Gashumba would die a single man.

The photos’ reveal that the social-political commentator has finally found his rib in Patience Mutoni Malaika and decided to seal the union with an introduction ceremony.

This step has been unexpected and has left many talking and others jaws dropping over the beauty of Sheilah Gashumba’s step mother. They are saying that Sheilah Gashumba acted as the go-between her father and Mutoni, possibly because she and Mutoni appear to be in the same age group.

Miriam Tezigatwa said: “The fact that he’s married now, I have realized everyone wants to settle, to some extent I thought motivational speakers don’t make it official especially him,”

Senga Acid, popular for rarely having kind words to say, wondered why Gashumba didn’t marry ‘I came using foot.’ “He waited all these years to bring us a 25th old opposite of what he always fantasized about,”

Ich Heibe Olive said: “I am short of words, I thought he was going to marry the most beautiful woman but hhhhmmm,”

Tecno bae said: “The lady is lucky, this man knows how to treat a woman according to what he says,”

“I thought he is going to marry a woman from mars,” Praise Enid said

PB kiiza asked: “So this ka lady has got a sugar daddy?”

“Giving Birth early is gud……Now Sheilah has got her father the love of his life,” Raymo said

Vany Official couldn’t take it so she wrote: Old men stop disturbing the younger generation. Gashumba you are old and you know it. It seems like you married a lady younger than your daughter, shame on you,”

Single mothers caught stray bullets when Bolingo commented: “Guys who are not yet married never fall for single mothers. There are young girls out there waiting for you. Just take your time,”

