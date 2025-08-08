NMS, State House Health Monitoring Unit Forge Stronger Partnership to Boost Medicine Delivery

The National Medical Stores (NMS) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring timely and accountable delivery of medicines across Uganda, following a high-level engagement with the State House Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) on Friday.

Hosted at the NMS Warehouse in Kajjansi, the meeting brought together NMS management and the HMU team led by Executive Director, Dr. Warren Namara, to explore ways of strengthening oversight and curbing pilferage in the health supply chain.

Dr. Namara commended NMS for its crucial role in safeguarding the delivery of essential medicines and medical supplies to health facilities nationwide. He underscored the need for continued vigilance, transparency, and efficiency to ensure that every consignment reaches its intended beneficiaries without diversion or delay.

“This partnership is vital in upholding public trust. Medicines must reach the people who need them most, on time, and in full,” Dr. Namara said, adding that collaboration between oversight agencies and supply chain institutions is key to achieving universal health access.

The engagement also addressed practical measures to tighten monitoring mechanisms, improve data sharing, and strengthen joint interventions against leakages in the system.

According to NMS, the initiative reflects its broader strategy of working closely with stakeholders to enhance accountability and deliver better health outcomes.

“This is part of our ongoing effort to build a strong, transparent, and reliable supply chain that meets the needs of all Ugandans,” the NMS management noted in a statement.

The partnership between NMS and HMU is expected to pave the way for more coordinated oversight, ensuring that every shipment of medicine is accounted for from the warehouse to the health facility shelf.

Comments

comments