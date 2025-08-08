EC Chair Byabakama Warns Comedians Against Misusing Presidential Nominations

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama, has issued a stern warning against individuals—particularly popular comedians—who misuse the presidential nominations process for publicity stunts.

Speaking during the announcement of revised nomination schedules for all political positions ahead of the 2026 general elections, Justice Byabakama said the Commission would not allow its time and resources to be consumed by “presidential comedians” seeking cheap popularity.

The EC Chairman revealed that the exercise for picking presidential nomination forms will run from Monday, August 11, to Wednesday, September 24, 2025. However, in a new measure to curb gimmicks, no forms will be available for download from the EC website. Instead, only officially designated agents of prospective candidates—armed with an introduction letter—will be allowed to collect the forms in person.

“It has become common for some people, especially from the theatrical and comedy industry, to treat this serious national process as a stage for cheap publicity,” Justice Byabakama said. “We shall not allow jokers to waste resources and derail the seriousness of electing the country’s top leadership.”

He noted that in past general elections, stretching back to 1996, certain individuals have picked nomination forms under the guise of contesting for the presidency, only to withdraw later—after the EC had already spent significant resources processing their applications.

After collecting the forms, all presidential aspirants will be required to secure 100 signatures from each of at least 97 different districts across Uganda before submitting their nominations.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament will pick nomination forms between October 15 and 16, 2025. Local government aspirants—including district chairpersons, special interest groups, and the Lord Mayor—will collect their forms from September 3 to 12, 2025, from their respective district returning officers. The process will also be open on weekends.

Justice Byabakama emphasised that these measures are intended to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that the focus remains on serious contenders for leadership.

Comments

comments