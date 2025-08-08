Germany Halts Military Exports to Israel Amid Escalation in Gaza

The German government has suspended all military exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza, citing the intensifying humanitarian crisis and a newly approved Israeli military plan to seize Gaza City.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the move on Friday, just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the country’s security cabinet had greenlit a strategy to take full control of Gaza’s largest urban center. The development marks a new and potentially deadlier phase in the nearly two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice,” Merz said, referencing the increased severity of Israel’s military campaign and its consequences for civilians.

While reiterating Germany’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Merz emphasized the growing difficulty in justifying continued arms support amid escalating civilian casualties and widespread hunger in the Palestinian territory.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he stated.

Gaza’s health authorities report that at least 197 people including 96 children have died from malnutrition since the war began, as aid groups continue to face strict Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access. A UN-backed analysis has warned of a looming famine in the enclave.

Merz called on the Israeli government to allow full and sustained access for international humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations and non-governmental groups, to reach civilians in need.

“With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs,” he said.

The German chancellor also issued a stern warning to Israel over potential annexation of the occupied West Bank. In July, the Israeli Knesset passed a symbolic resolution advocating for annexation, a move widely condemned by the international community.

Germany has been one of Israel’s largest military partners, with export licenses worth €485 million ($564 million) approved between October 2023 and May 2025, according to figures from the Bundestag.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office claimed the military’s upcoming offensive would balance security objectives with humanitarian aid efforts. “The Israeli army will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” his office said in a statement.

However, critics argue that any ground offensive will likely exacerbate displacement and suffering among civilians already facing catastrophic conditions.

