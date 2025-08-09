Iraq Launches First-Ever Women’s Political Party, Marking Historic Milestone in Gender Representation t

Ahead of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections in November, women politicians and political activists have launched the Arab country’s first women’s political party. After two years of waiting for official licensing approval, the al-Mawadda Women’s Party has issued a platform that seeks to unite women across Iraq and increase their political participation.

Al-Mawaddah is an Arabic term from the Qur’an, symbolising compassion, love, and respect. Jihan al-Taei, the secretary-general and founder of the party, said to Rudaw, “Women constitute more than half of Iraqi society. Our party was established due to the marginalized role of women and their genuine exclusion from all areas of life, especially from decision-making.” Per Iraqi law, at least one-third of a political party’s membership must be male.

With over seven thousand members across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Taei will rely on “people’s belief” of women’s role in decision-making to garner more support. To campaign, the party has begun organizing programming, including awareness workshops and an online portal for media membership.

