Gossip
City Contractor Almost Unlocks Bank of Uganda’s Vault!
Talk about digging yourself into a hole! Whispers are swirling around town about a recent incident that sent shivers down the spines of those in the know at the Bank of Uganda (BoU). It seems the contractor currently tearing up parts of our beloved city centre for those fancy underground internet cables and street lights got a little too enthusiastic near the heart of our financial district.
Sources deep within the BoU’s security circles, who understandably wished to remain as anonymous as a ghost in the vaults, have spilt some seriously juicy tea to Sunrise Newspaper. Apparently, the chaps doing the digging, hired by none other than Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), were blissfully unaware of what lay beneath the surface of Kampala Road, right near the BoU’s main entrance.
Can you imagine the surprise when their excavators hit something a little more substantial than dirt? We’re talking about a massive concrete slab – the very roof, it turns out, of the Bank of Uganda’s ultra-secure strong room! Yes, you read that right. Our little birdies tell us that neither KCCA nor the ambitious digging crew had a clue that the central bank’s treasure trove was chilling out directly beneath their heavy machinery.
One nervous security detail reportedly quipped that it was a miracle they didn’t accidentally stumble upon the nation’s gold reserves while trying to lay some fiber optic cables! You can almost picture the scene: dusty workers suddenly face-to-face with Fort Knox!
The big question on everyone’s lips is: how could such a monumental oversight happen? Did KCCA not do their homework? Was the contractor just blindly digging away? It certainly raises eyebrows about the coordination – or lack thereof – between city authorities and such a sensitive institution.
For now, the digging has reportedly been halted in that immediate vicinity, and we can only imagine the flurry of hushed phone calls and urgent meetings that must be happening behind the heavily guarded walls of the BoU. One thing’s for sure, this little digging mishap has unearthed more gossip than it has internet cables! Let’s hope they reroute those lights before they accidentally illuminate something that was never meant to be seen!