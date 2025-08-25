Among Vows to Champion District Speakers’ Concerns

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has pledged to take up the concerns of district and municipal speakers at the highest levels of government, promising to engage President Yoweri Museveni directly on their issues.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with local government leaders, Among underscored her commitment to strengthening the role of subnational councils, saying that their voices are critical in shaping service delivery and deepening grassroots democracy.

“You are the backbone of our political system, and your concerns cannot be ignored. I will personally engage the President on matters affecting your work and ensure that you get the attention you deserve,” she said.

Among also addressed her entry into the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC), noting that it was at the request of district and municipal speakers who sought stronger representation. She reaffirmed her loyalty to the ruling party’s agenda but stressed the importance of internal democracy within its structures.

“Our party thrives when we respect diversity of opinion and democratic competition. My role in CEC is to ensure that the voices of our grassroots leaders are reflected in the decisions we make at the national level,” Among noted.

Her remarks come as she positions herself for a high-stakes contest against First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga for the post of NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female). The race is expected to test loyalties within the party, pitting two of the country’s most influential women leaders against each other.

Observers say the contest will not only shape the balance of power within NRM but could also determine how effectively grassroots concerns are represented in the party’s top decision-making organ.

Among concluded by urging delegates and district speakers to remain united around the broader vision of the party. “Leadership is not about individual glory. It is about service, unity, and ensuring our people benefit from the policies we put forward.”

