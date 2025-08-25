Museveni Urges NRM Delegates to Champion Anti-Corruption Fight, Service Delivery

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates to lead the fight against corruption at the grassroots and ensure that government services effectively reach the people.

While addressing thousands of delegates of the NRM Special Interest Groups (SIGs) at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday, Museveni underscored the role of political leaders in safeguarding Uganda’s progress, urging them to confront challenges that threaten service delivery and national development.

The President reflected on Uganda’s economic journey since 1986, noting that the country’s economy has grown from $3.9 billion to $66 billion today. He said Uganda is on track to become a high-middle-income economy valued at $500 billion, provided all citizens embrace productivity.

Museveni outlined five phases of economic transformation: minimum recovery, expansion of production, diversification, value addition, and the ongoing knowledge economy. He pointed to innovations such as the locally developed Kira electric buses, vaccine production, and computer assembly plants as evidence of Uganda’s capacity to compete globally.

“We cannot afford to leave anyone behind,” Museveni stressed. “In 2013, 68% of homesteads were outside the money economy. Today, 67% are in, but 33% remain out. Every family must produce for both food and cash if we are to fully transform.”

Turning to governance, the President was categorical about rooting out corruption, particularly in local governments. He cautioned against bribery in recruitment processes, theft of public resources, and misuse of funds meant for community projects.

“Don’t allow corrupt people to undermine your progress. Stop those who steal public funds or take bribes,” he told the delegates.

Museveni further tasked party leaders and citizens to take charge of monitoring service delivery. He urged them to ensure proper road maintenance, hold the police accountable in the fight against crime, and protect free education in government schools. He expressed concern that some schools continue to exploit parents with illegal charges despite government subsidies.

On healthcare, the President decried the persistent theft of medicines from hospitals and called on communities to expose wrongdoers. He emphasised that access to clean water, education, and healthcare remains central to uplifting household welfare and reducing poverty.

“Uganda’s future lies in fighting poverty, corruption, and crime while strengthening education, healthcare, and safe water. These are the building blocks of prosperity,” Museveni said.

Meanwhile, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong appealed to delegates to put party unity and collective goals above personal ambitions. He urged them to avoid unnecessary divisions.

“We are members of a family. Focus on the bigger picture of the party—the mission, objectives, and goals—rather than personal interests,” Todwong said.

The conference marked the opening of the NRM SIGs National Conference, bringing together representatives of the youth, workers, persons with disabilities, and other special interest categories to deliberate on the party’s vision for national development.

