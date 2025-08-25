Kololo Gears Up as NRM National Conference for Special Interest Groups Kicks Off

Thousands of National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates are converging on Kololo Independence Grounds this morning for the official opening of the NRM National Conference for Special Interest Groups (SIGs), a key gathering in the party’s political calendar. The event is set to be presided over by His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The conference, which brings together delegates representing various special interest groups within the NRM, is expected to focus on strategic party planning, policy discussions, and strengthening internal cohesion ahead of upcoming political engagements. Party officials have emphasised that the SIGs play a critical role in ensuring that diverse voices within the NRM are heard and integrated into the party’s broader agenda.

Preparations at Kololo have been intensive, with security, logistics, and protocol arrangements all geared toward accommodating the large turnout. Delegates from across the country have been arriving since early morning, signalling strong participation and enthusiasm for the proceedings.

Speaking ahead of the conference, an NRM official noted, “This gathering is an opportunity for our special interest groups to engage directly with the party leadership, contribute ideas, and help shape the future direction of the NRM. The presence of the President underscores the importance of SIGs in our political framework.”

The opening of the SIG conference marks the beginning of several days of deliberations and engagements aimed at reinforcing party unity and discussing strategies that will advance the NRM’s objectives at both national and grassroots levels.

As Kololo Independence Grounds fills with the energy of thousands of delegates, all eyes are on President Museveni to officially launch the conference, setting the tone for discussions expected to shape the party’s agenda in the months ahead.

