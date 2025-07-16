“Born Again… But Open to Halal?” Pastor Bugembe Raises Eyebrows with Muslim Bride Remarks

Pastor’s comments spark buzz and confusion in gospel circles: Is he compromising or just being too open-minded?

Gospel singer and beloved celebrity pastor Wilson Bugembe has once again stirred the pot — and this time, it’s not with a new hit worship song, but with talk of love, marriage, and… a potential Muslim wife?

In an eyebrow-raising interview on Galaxy TV, the long-standing bachelor pastor, who has long dodged questions about his marital status, shocked fans and followers by saying he would not rule out marrying a Muslim woman if he believes it is “God’s will.”

“If God says do something, don’t question Him,” Bugembe said. “If He gives me a Muslim woman, I have no problem with that.”

Wait… what?

Coming from a staunch Born Again Christian leader, Bugembe’s comments have sparked outrage, confusion, and yes, a bit of gossip-fueled giggling — especially within the tight-knit gospel fraternity that isn’t exactly known for embracing such theological flexibility.

Bugembe did try to soften the bombshell by first stating his preference: “I like that people care that I should get married, but I’m not the only one who’s not married in Kampala, just that I’m the popular one. I’m looking for a God-fearing and Born Again woman.”

But then came the curveball. And for many, it was a little too much.

Social media lit up within hours of the interview airing, with fans wondering if Pastor Bugembe is genuinely open to love or simply reaching for headlines. Critics have accused him of blurring spiritual lines, while others speculate this could be a “publicity stunt” to keep his name in the conversation.

“Why would a pastor, who preaches Born Again values every Sunday, even entertain marrying someone outside the faith?” one fan posted. “Is he really hearing from God — or from Twitter?”

Pastor Bugembe, who has been in the public eye for nearly two decades, has repeatedly dodged questions about marriage, earning him the unofficial title of “Kampala’s Most Eligible Pastor.” Now, at nearly 40, the pressure seems to be mounting — from both fans and fellow clergy.

And while many commend his humility and genuine love for people of all faiths, others say a line must be drawn when it comes to spiritual leadership and doctrinal consistency.

“The most people who have helped me in this life have been Muslims,” Bugembe added — a statement some have praised for its honesty, while others say it sounds more like an excuse to justify interfaith dating.

Whether it’s a bold act of openness, a sign of romantic desperation, or simply a man tired of Kampala’s expectations, one thing is clear: Bugembe knows how to keep people talking.

But as wedding bells remain distant and speculation grows louder, gospel fans are left wondering — is Pastor Bugembe leading the flock… or leading them into confusion?

Only time — and possibly a church wedding — will tell.

