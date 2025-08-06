Government Issues Over 44,000 Free Land Titles to Boost Tenure Security and Curb Disputes

The Government has issued an additional 44,425 freehold land titles to residents in 13 districts as part of a nationwide effort to curb land grabbing, reduce disputes, and promote secure land ownership.

The titles, distributed under the second phase of the Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC) programme, were handed over by Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba to the heads of six Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs) at the Surveys and Mapping Department’s Data Processing Centre in Entebbe, Wakiso District. The zonal offices — Soroti, Jinja, Mbarara, Masindi, Lira, and Arua — will deliver the titles to individual beneficiaries.

District Breakdown

Beneficiaries included: Bukedea (2,787), Serere (1,519), Soroti (1,279), Kamuli (7,458), Luuka (642), Jinja (494), Mayuge (3,260), Isingiro (2,978), Ntungamo (3,618), Sheema (2,733), Kikuube (8,728), Maracha (4,313), and Oyam (4,616). Each direct recipient will pay a government fee of Shs 85,000 before collecting their title.

Minister Nabakooba stressed that the SLAAC programme ensures every landowner — regardless of wealth, education, or social status secures documented proof of ownership. Without government support, registering a single parcel of land could cost between Shs 8 million and Shs 10 million, she noted. “This programme is highly subsidised and ensures that the rich or poor, educated or illiterate, the vulnerable and marginalised are all included in securing their rights,” she said.

She urged beneficiaries to safeguard their titles, use the land productively, and leverage them as collateral to access credit for development.

Digital Verification and Transparency

Nabakooba encouraged landowners to use the Uganda National Land Information System (UGNLIS) to verify ownership and monitor land interests. “I strongly encourage all landowners, local leaders, and stakeholders to take advantage of the digitalised land services to regularly check their land records. This promotes accountability in land management,” she added.The second phase of SLAAC, ending next month, aims to issue at least 391,000 titles. In July alone, the ministry processed 57,325 freehold titles for residents of nine districts, including 20,478 in Maracha and 9,726 in Bukedea.

Lands Ministry Undersecretary Richard Juuko, representing Permanent Secretary Dorcas Okalany, said the mass titling exercise is on track despite challenges such as limited internet connectivity and the novelty of the process. “These titles will increase tenure security and foster growth in the banking sector,” Juuko said.

Acting Commissioner for Land Registration Johson Bigiira revealed that only 23% of Uganda’s land is currently registered, expressing hope that SLAAC will significantly expand coverage.

The SLAAC programme, supported by the World Bank, is part of the government’s 2021–2026 election manifesto pledge to guarantee secure land ownership and eliminate land-related conflicts across the country.

