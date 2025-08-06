New “NISA Healing Circle” Launched in Mulawa to Support Muslim Women Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

In a major step towards addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in Uganda’s Muslim community, the Islamic Women’s Initiative for Justice, Law, and Peace (IWILAP) has launched the NISA Healing Circle, a dedicated facility in Mulawa, Kira, designed to offer psychosocial and legal support to Muslim women and girls who have experienced violence.

The centre aims to counter rising cases of GBV by providing counselling, trauma recovery, and legal assistance, while fostering a culture where victims feel empowered to seek justice.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Mwanga Mastullah Ashah, CEO and General Counsel of IWILAP, noted that many Muslim women face GBV without knowing where to turn for help. “Some victims are left helpless and unsure of their next steps. The NISA Healing Circle is a peaceful space where survivors can heal, reflect, and find solutions to their concerns,” she said.

The centre will offer therapeutic services including counselling, emotional support, and trauma recovery. Asiat Nakawunde, the lead therapist, stressed the importance of psychosocial care: “Violence impacts how victims think, act, and plan for the future. Support is essential to help them rebuild their lives.”

Justice and Legal Support

Beyond emotional healing, IWILAP will assist survivors in reporting cases to police and pursuing justice. Yasimin Kiriswa, a legal officer at IWILAP, affirmed the organisation’s mission: “We want to ensure victims receive justice and that perpetrators are held accountable.”

To extend its reach and spark broader conversations on GBV, IWILAP has launched “NISA Voices”, a podcast featuring survivor stories, legal advice, and discussions on healing and empowerment.

Hauler Nalubega, another IWILAP legal officer, explained: “Many Muslim women suffer in silence. This podcast gives them a platform to speak out and create change in their communities.”

Episodes will be available on all IWILAP social media platforms and YouTube. Founded in 2013, IWILAP is a Muslim women-led non-profit dedicated to promoting human rights, sexual and reproductive health rights, gender equity, and access to justice for Muslim women in Uganda.

The NISA Healing Circle’s expected impact includes: Psychological and emotional recovery for GBV survivors. Increased access to culturally sensitive mental health services. Greater public awareness of GBV prevention and healing strategies. Stronger advocacy through integrating survivors’ stories into the national dialogue

By combining therapy, legal aid, and advocacy, the NISA Healing Circle represents a holistic and culturally sensitive model for supporting Muslim women in Uganda—a step IWILAP hopes will inspire broader action against GBV nationwide

Comments

comments