President Museveni Grants Official Burial for Trailblazing Former Minister Rhoda Kalema

President Yoweri Museveni has directed that the late former Minister for Public Service, Lay Canon Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema, be accorded an Official Burial in recognition of her decades of service to Uganda.

Kalema, widely revered as a trailblazer for women in politics and a champion of justice, passed away over the weekend in Nairobi, where she had been receiving treatment for undisclosed illnesses.

The Government has constituted a hybrid National Organising Committee chaired by Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, in collaboration with representatives from the Kalema family. Her body is expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport tomorrow, where it will be received by close family members and friends before being transferred to a funeral home near the airport.

According to the programme, a church service will be held at Namirembe Cathedral on Thursday, followed by her burial on Saturday in Kiboga District. The Uganda Police Force will oversee all official burial protocols, including a gun salute at the graveside.

Born in May 1929 at Butikkiro, the official residence of the Katikkiro of Buganda, Kalema was the daughter of Martin Luther Nsibirwa, a two-time Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of the Buganda Kingdom. She attended Gayaza Junior School and King’s College Budo before taking a secretarial course that led to her employment at Gayaza High School as secretary and bursar.

In 1950, she married William Kalema, a teacher who later became a cabinet minister. His brutal killing by Idi Amin’s regime in 1972 forced her into political retreat. She re-emerged in public life in 1979 after Amin’s fall, determined to make a difference.

Kalema’s political career began in 1961 when she joined the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) through the influence of Grace Ibingira and Adoko Nyekon. She later served as junior minister for Culture and Community Development under President Godfrey Binaisa. In the same year, she was appointed to the National Consultative Council (NCC) — one of only two women to serve in the legislative body formed under the Uganda National Liberation Front.

She was a founding member of the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM), the political platform that evolved into the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Her activism often put her at odds with the authorities, leading to multiple arrests by the State Research Bureau in 1979, 1981, and 1983. Undeterred, she continued to push for justice and democratic representation.

In 1989, President Museveni appointed her Deputy Minister for Public Service. Five years later, she represented Kiboga District in the Constituent Assembly, defeating eight male opponents in a resounding victory. She mentored numerous leaders, including Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, now Minister of Energy and Mineral Development.

Her contributions earned her wide acclaim. In 1996, the Forum for Women in Democracy recognised her as a “transformative leader.” In 2018, she received the Sudreau Global Justice Lifetime Achievement Award from Pepperdine University School of Law and the Ugandan Judiciary.

Rhoda Kalema’s life was defined by resilience, integrity, and unwavering service to her nation. From breaking barriers in politics to mentoring future leaders, she leaves a legacy that will endure in Uganda’s history. As she is laid to rest, the country will bid farewell not just to a stateswoman but to a symbol of courage and hope.

Comments

comments