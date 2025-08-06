Veteran Businessman and Former Ugandan Politician James Musinguzi Garuga has Passed Away.

Late James Musinguzi Garug

Uganda has lost one of its most prominent business and political figures following the death of James Musinguzi Garuga, a respected entrepreneur and former politician with deep influence in the Kigezi sub-region.

Family sources and a former political associate confirmed to the Sunrise newspaper that Garuga died in a Kampala hospital after battling an undisclosed illness. The exact cause of death has not yet been made public.

Garuga was widely known for his contributions to both Uganda’s business landscape and political activism. He notably served as financial controller for four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye’s campaign task force ahead of the 2001 General Election.

A Life of Achievement

Born in 1953 in Kihihi village, Kanungu District, Garuga’s early education began at Kinkizi Primary School. He later attended Mbarara High School and Makerere College School before joining Makerere University in 1973 to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Upon graduation, Garuga began his career at Rayon Textiles Ltd as an accountant before joining Shell in the accounts department. His academic ambitions led him back to Makerere in 1980, where he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Garuga was married to Dr. Peace Musinguzi, and together they raised four children.

Beyond politics, Garuga built a diverse business portfolio. He was Director of Incafex Services Ltd, a management and public relations consultancy that also provided agricultural and legal advisory services.

A passionate farmer, Garuga was also the proprietor of Garuga Country Club in Entebbe, Wakiso District—a hospitality establishment that became a hallmark of his entrepreneurial vision.

Garuga’s life reflected a blend of public service, private enterprise, and community investment, earning him admiration in both political and business circles.

Tributes from family, friends, and political allies continue to pour in, celebrating his decades of dedication to Uganda’s economic and social development.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days

Comments

comments