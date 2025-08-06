Amuru Seeks Shs150 Billion to Fix River Unyama and End Elegu Flood Crisis

Kilak North County MP, Hon. Anthony Akol,

Amuru District leaders have appealed for Shs150 billion to redirect the course of River Unyama, whose repeated flooding has devastated Elegu Town Council, a key trade gateway between Uganda and South Sudan.

The plea was made by Kilak North County MP, Hon. Anthony Akol, during Tuesday’s parliamentary sitting, citing the floods as a yearly humanitarian and economic disaster. “The flooding has become an annual crisis, displacing residents, destroying property, and fuelling cholera outbreaks,” Akol told the House. “Elegu significantly contributes to national tax revenue. It is only fair that the government intervenes to protect this vital economic hub.”

The proposed intervention, initially planned under Trade Mark Africa, would cost Shs150 billion, an amount Akol argued is far outweighed by the taxes generated from Elegu.

According to Akol, the most recent floods, which began last week, have washed away goods, destroyed vehicles, and left traders counting heavy losses. Many in the business community are now struggling to recover, with calls for urgent financial relief.

The MP urged the government to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, food, clean water, medical supplies, and cholera treatment to the affected communities.

Responding to the appeal, Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Beatrice Anywar, acknowledged that the crisis is worsened by environmental degradation and congestion in Elegu. “Elegu has long faced flooding challenges. The town’s congestion and environmental damage have made the problem worse. We must act decisively to prevent further degradation,” Anywar said, pledging to urgently deliver safe drinking water to residents.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Primary Healthcare, Hon. Margaret Muhanga, confirmed that health teams would be dispatched to tackle the cholera outbreak. She also stressed the importance of hygiene and sanitation awareness campaigns to prevent future disease spread in the flood-hit area.

Elegu, located on Uganda’s northern border, is a major customs and trade hub linking Uganda with South Sudan. However, its repeated flooding has become a national concern, disrupting cross-border commerce, threatening livelihoods, and undermining public health.

The proposed river course adjustment is now seen as critical—not only for saving lives and property but also for safeguarding Uganda’s trade and revenue interests in the region.

