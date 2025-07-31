Who is Mulindwa Patrick, a Proven Advocate Seeking to Transform the Future for Persons with Disabilities in Uganda

Hon. Mulindwa Patrick, a dedicated educator, development worker, and former Member of Parliament for Kasambya Constituency, has thrown his hat into the ring to represent Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the 12th Parliament of Uganda, covering the term 2026–2031. With a public service career spanning over three decades, Hon. Mulindwa brings a blend of practical leadership, legislative experience, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

Born on January 2, 1966, and professionally trained as a teacher, Mulindwa has consistently used his platforms to uplift underserved communities. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute (UMI), a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University, and additional qualifications in project planning, computer operations, and management. These academic credentials have been instrumental in shaping his well-rounded approach to leadership and problem-solving.

From his early career in the Ministry of Education and Sports—where he served as an education officer in various schools, including NTC Mubende—to his roles in local government as a Mubende District Councillor, Mulindwa earned a reputation as a hands-on leader who delivers results. As Chairperson of various committees in the district council, including Finance, Works, and Education, he played a critical role in extending water and electricity services to Kasambya Town, implementing the Kasambya Desk Project, initiating SACCOs for economic inclusion, and launching several development programs that directly benefitted ordinary citizens.

His impact at the national level became most visible during his parliamentary term from 2011 to 2016. As MP for Kasambya Constituency, he served on the Parliamentary Committees on Defence & Internal Affairs, the National Economy, and the Select Committee on KCCA school land issues. Through active lobbying, he facilitated the construction of roads, the electrification of rural communities, access to clean water, and the establishment of health centers and schools. He also promoted coffee cultivation and environmental conservation, leading to the rise of 18 coffee factories and six timber processing plants in the region—creating employment and enhancing household incomes.

A strong believer in grassroots empowerment, Hon. Mulindwa tailored income-generating projects for women and PWDs, particularly in poultry and beekeeping. His work bridged social gaps and demonstrated his belief that inclusive economic growth begins at the family level. At Seeta High School, Mukono, where he chaired the Parents-Teachers Association, he spearheaded the installation of CCTV security systems and uplifted academic performance, reflecting his passion for quality education and youth development.

Now aspiring to represent PWDs in Parliament, Hon. Mulindwa offers a compelling vision anchored in equity, accessibility, and inclusive development. His campaign is centred on five key pillars:

Inclusive Education & Skills Training: He plans to lobby for expanded educational opportunities for PWDs at all levels, including vocational institutions and universities. He advocates for a quota system similar to district quotas in public university admissions. Accessible Healthcare & Rehabilitation: Mulindwa is committed to enhancing healthcare delivery for PWDs, including access to assistive devices and specialised rehabilitation programs. Economic Empowerment: Recognising the financial exclusion many PWDs face, he pledges to champion tailored economic projects, affordable financing through SACCOs, and mentorship to build sustainable livelihoods. Policy and Legislative Reform: He aims to strengthen laws protecting PWDs from discrimination, ensure compliance with accessibility standards in public spaces, and push for inclusive budgeting in government programs. Representation and Voice: Hon. Mulindwa believes PWDs must be actively involved in policy-making processes. His leadership will seek to amplify their voices in Parliament and across all government institutions.

A vote for Hon. Mulindwa Patrick is not just about electing a candidate—it’s about choosing a representative who understands the daily struggles, dreams, and potential of PWDs because he has lived, worked, and legislated for the marginalised all his life. It is a vote for a Uganda where nobody is left behind, where ability triumphs over disability, and where inclusive progress is more than a slogan—it is a lived reality.

With his tested leadership, policy experience, and community-driven track record, Hon. Mulindwa Patrick is ready to be the transformative voice for Persons with Disabilities in Uganda’s next Parliament.

