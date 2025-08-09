Parliament Launches Probe into Dysfunctional ICT Ministry Software Projects

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has announced a sweeping investigation into all software systems procured by the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology, and National Guidance, following revelations of widespread failures that have cost taxpayers millions and crippled public services.

The probe, revealed this week by PAC Chairperson Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi, stems from the Auditor General’s 2023/24 report on the Law Development Centre (LDC), which exposed deep flaws in its Academic Information Management System (AIMS). The system, intended to manage student records, admissions, and fees, has been non-functional for three years.

According to Kivumbi, the LDC case is part of a larger trend. “Almost all systems created by the Ministry of ICT are dysfunctional. We’ve seen this in the Ministry of Finance, hospitals, universities, and the Judiciary. If necessary, we will recommend a forensic audit,” he stated.

Former LDC Director, Frank Nigel Othembi, admitted that the AIMS project failed to deliver, forcing the institution to seek a replacement. He revealed that the Ministry procured the system for all government academic institutions but abandoned support after only two years, leaving institutions to fend for themselves.

MP Gorreth Namugga pressed whether a needs assessment had been carried out prior to procurement. Othembi confirmed there had been none, explaining that the Ministry “imposed the system without engaging institutions on their specific needs,” leading to unfit and incomplete solutions.

The AIMS failure joins a growing list of problematic ICT initiatives. The Ministry has previously faced backlash over delays and inefficiencies in implementing the National Information Systems Strategic Plan, as well as functionality issues with the E-Government Procurement (EGP) system. Even the broader Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMS) rollout has suffered setbacks, with billions lost on underutilised or abandoned platforms.

PAC’s investigation aims to identify the root causes of these failures and hold those responsible to account. Kivumbi said the committee will scrutinise procurement processes, demand evidence of due diligence, and push for reforms to ensure that future government digital projects are both functional and value for money.

“This is not just about failed systems — it’s about restoring public trust and ensuring that taxpayer funds are used efficiently,” Kivumbi added.

