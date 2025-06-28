Economy
President Museveni Praises Speaker Among’s Transformative Leadership in Bukedea
President Yoweri Museveni today lauded the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, for her exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the development of the Teso sub-region. The President made his remarks during a Thanksgiving ceremony in Bukedea, where he joined local leaders and residents to celebrate Speaker Among’s achievements
President Museveni commended Speaker Among for her “visionary leadership” in driving positive change within her constituency and the wider Teso area. He highlighted her dedicated efforts in “transforming her people through job creation, wealth generation, and service delivery.”
Recalling Speaker Among’s political journey, President Museveni revealed that their collaboration began in 2016, following her time with the FDC party. “She linked up with me, and I invited her to Kisozi, as I often do with many leaders,” the President stated. He noted that while he engages with many, “only a few learn quickly, and Anita is one of them.”
The President shared details of their initial discussions, where Speaker Among posed insightful questions. He also disclosed providing her with “some support,” which has propelled her into a successful entrepreneurial path. “Anita asked me questions, I gave her some support, and now she is a big rancher,” President Museveni proudly announced.
He went on to detail Speaker Among’s diverse ventures, noting that she “owns schools and farms.” These enterprises, the President emphasised, are significant employers, with her farms currently providing jobs for 52 individuals and her schools employing 110 people.
President Museveni summarised Speaker Among’s impact by stating, “She is therefore doing three things: creating wealth, creating jobs, and providing a service.” He concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude to Speaker Among and extending his best wishes to “all our people of Bukedea.”
The President’s commendation underscores the government’s recognition of individual leaders who actively contribute to national development through tangible projects and community empowerment.