Joint Initiative Launched to Tackle Child Trafficking and Exploitation at Kenya-Uganda Border

Authorities from Kenya and Uganda have come together to develop strategies aimed at tackling the growing issue of child trafficking and exploitation along their shared border. The meeting took place in Busia town and brought together political leaders, government representatives, and other stakeholders from Kenya’s Busia and Malaba counties, as well as Uganda’s Busia and Tororo districts.

During the meeting, participants agreed to ramp up enforcement efforts to apprehend offenders and conduct regular public awareness campaigns to address issues such as child trafficking, early marriages, child labour, and teenage pregnancies, which remain prevalent in these border areas. Achieng Everlyne, the Linda Mutoto project coordinator based in Malaba, Kenya, explained that traffickers take advantage of the loosely monitored border crossings to move children between the two nations.

She disclosed that approximately four cases are reported each week, and emphasized the need for all stakeholders to strengthen their commitment to protecting children from abuse. Achieng noted that operations would span a 10-kilometer stretch on both sides of the Tororo and Busia (Uganda) borders. On the Kenyan side, targeted areas include Matayos, Malaba, Angurai, Moding (Teso North), Adongosi, and Buteba (Teso South), among others.

George Osinde, representing the Tororo District LCV chairperson, attributed the surge in child trafficking and abuse to widespread poverty within border communities and called for increased government support.

Sharon Nabwire, a resident of Busia, mentioned that many families send their children to the streets to engage in small-scale trading as a means of survival. She observed that children are often seen selling items such as clothes, boiled maize, tomatoes, and eggplants.

Raphael Osacha, the Probation Officer for Busia District, pointed out that incidents of child abuse tend to rise during school holidays and are further exacerbated by the ongoing teachers’ strike.

He emphasized that joint efforts with Kenyan authorities could significantly reduce these cases, provided both sides remain fully committed.

Comments

comments